Senegal President on Course for Strong Election Win: Media, Sources

DAKAR — Senegalese President Macky Sall is on course for a strong election victory, according to preliminary results from Sunday's vote provided by local media and a source inside the electoral commission on Tuesday, though opposition candidates have rejected the numbers.



Media website Dakaractu.com said that Sall had won over 58 percent of the vote based on preliminary data from polling stations, while the commission source said he won 59.5 percent.



Official results are expected later this week.



His closest rival, former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck, won 20 percent, according to Dakaractu, with former tax inspector Ousmane Sonko receiving 16 percent.

