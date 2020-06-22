Décès de Badara Mamaya Sène

Le monde sportif en deuil. En effet, Badara Mamaya Sène a tiré sa révérence, ce lundi.
L'ancien arbitre international a été aussi maire de la ville de Rufisque.
Seneweb présente ses condoléances les plus attristées à la famille éplorée.
ACTUALITÉ | Le Billet du Jour | LES GENS... LES GENS... LES GENS... | Religion & Ramadan 2020 | Boy Town | Géo Consulting Services | REACTIONS | ÉCHOS DE LA PRÉSIDENTIELLE | Les Premières Tendances | International | PEOPLE & BUZZ | PHOTO | ENQUÊTES & REVELATIONS | CONTRIBUTIONS | COMMUNIQUE | VIDÉOS | Revue de presse | INTERVIEW | NÉCROLOGIE | Analyse | Insolite | Bien être | QUI SOMMES NOUS ? | PUB | Lu Ailleurs | PRÉSIDENTIELLE 2019 | Le billet de "Konetou"