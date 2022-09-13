Dakarposte.com - Le site des scoops
Dakarposte.com
Dakarposte.com

SÉNÉGAL- VOICI LA COMPOSITION DU BUREAU DE L’ASSEMBLEE NATIONALE DE LA 14e LÉGISLATURE

Rédigé par Dakarposte le Mardi 13 Septembre 2022 à 20:06

SÉNÉGAL- VOICI LA COMPOSITION DU BUREAU DE L’ASSEMBLEE NATIONALE DE LA 14e LÉGISLATURE
PRESIDENT 
Monsieur Amadou Mame Diop
 
VICE-PRESIDENTS
 
Premier Vice-Président : M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr                          
Deuxième Vice-Président : Mme Aissatou Sow Diawara    
Troisième Vice-Président : Docteur Malick Diop            
Quatrième Vice-Président : Mme Yetta Sow
Cinquième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Barra Gaye     
Sixième Vice-Président : Mme Mame Fatou Gueye           
Septième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Lamine Diallo                                   
Huitième Vice-Président : Mme Gnyma Goudiaby              
  
SECRETAIRES ELUS
Premier : Mme Ndeye Lucie Cissé                                       
Deuxième : M. Karim Sène                                      
Troisième : Mme Astou Ndiaye                                  
Quatrième : M. Babacar Mbaye                           
Cinquième : Mme Awa Diéne      
Sixième : M. Abdoulaye Diop                         
 
QUESTEURS
Premier questeur : M. Daouda Dia              
Deuxième questeur : Mme Aicha Toure
 
PRESIDENTS DE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
Groupe Benno Bokk Yakaar: M. Omar Youm   
Groupe Yewi Askan wi : M. Birame Souleye Diop 
Groupe Wallu : M. Mamadou Lamine Thiam
Mamadou Ndiaye
Notez
Inscription à la newsletter

MORT D’ELIZABETH II: VOICI LE PLANNING PRÉVU AU ROYAUME-UNI

MORT D’ELIZABETH II: VOICI LE PLANNING PRÉVU AU ROYAUME-UNI

La présentatrice de la 2STV, Astou Dione, devient la... "gneenteel" (4 ème épouse) du journaliste Cheikh Yérim Seck (EXCLUSIVITÉ DAKARPOSTE)

La présentatrice de la 2STV, Astou Dione, devient la... "gneenteel" (4 ème épouse) du journaliste Cheikh Yérim Seck (EXCLUSIVITÉ DAKARPOSTE)

Grosse perte pour la SICAP- Habib Sylla, garde du corps attitré du DG, perd la vie dans un accident...

Grosse perte pour la SICAP- Habib Sylla, garde du corps attitré du DG, perd la vie dans un accident...

Nabou Dash cueillie par la Dsc et acheminée à… Fann pour un examen

Nabou Dash cueillie par la Dsc et acheminée à… Fann pour un examen

Suite des images du baptême de la fille aînée de Moustapha Fall Tilala

Suite des images du baptême de la fille aînée de Moustapha Fall Tilala

L'international Pape Abdou Cissé endeuillé... Son neveu tragiquement perdu dans de terribles circonstances

L'international Pape Abdou Cissé endeuillé... Son neveu tragiquement perdu dans de terribles circonstances

Crise à la RTS- Le touchant message du célèbre présentateur de l'émission "Dagn Kumpeu" (Ismaïla) au Président Macky Sall

Crise à la RTS- Le touchant message du célèbre présentateur de l'émission "Dagn Kumpeu" (Ismaïla) au Président Macky Sall

La presse Sénégalaise endeuillée... Décès du journaliste Jean Pierre Mané de l'Observateur

La presse Sénégalaise endeuillée... Décès du journaliste Jean Pierre Mané de l'Observateur

Paris n’est plus la principale ville francophone du monde

Paris n’est plus la principale ville francophone du monde

BARCELONE: Entrée extraordinaire et émouvante de Wally B Seck sur scène au Go Beach en Espagne

BARCELONE: Entrée extraordinaire et émouvante de Wally B Seck sur scène au Go Beach en Espagne

Affaire de la dilapidation du Littoral- Et si l’on constitutionnalisait la préservation de cette partie de notre Foncier ?

Affaire de la dilapidation du Littoral- Et si l’on constitutionnalisait la préservation de cette partie de notre Foncier ?
Depuis quelques jours, le débat autour de l’indigne dilapidation du Littoral a remis au goût du jour la nécessité d’organiser la résistance afin de préserver définitivement ce que nous avons de...
Enquêtes et révélations

Tambacounda : Le meurtrier de Bineta Camara déféré au parquet ce mercredi

22/05/2019
Tambacounda : Le meurtrier de Bineta Camara déféré au parquet ce mercredi
Le présumé meurtrier de Bineta Camara toujours en garde à vue au commissariat de police de Tambacounda pourrait être déféré ce mercredi au parquet. Pape Alioune Fall, proche de la famille Camara, a...

Enfin, Sadio Mané dit tout après l’échec du Sénégal à la Coupe du monde

Enfin, Sadio Mané dit tout après l’échec du Sénégal à la Coupe du monde
L’éphémère capitaine du Sénégal durant deux (2) rencontres lors du mondial en Russie, Sadio Mané, en visite à Bambali, son terroir revient sur ce brassard pris sur Cheikhou Kouyaté, sur Aliou Cissé...

Nécrologie: Décès du député de la diaspora Hamady Gadiaga!

Nécrologie: Décès du député de la diaspora Hamady Gadiaga!
Le député Hamady Gadiaga (élu sur la liste de la diaspora en Belgique) est décédé dans la nuit de  samedi  29 janvier 2022 à Kaolack .La date et lieu l'enterrement vous seront ...

Nécrologie : Décès de la mère de Yankhoba Sané, administrateur du site SansLimitesn.com.

Nécrologie : Décès de la mère de Yankhoba Sané, administrateur du site SansLimitesn.com.
Nous venons d’apprendre le décès de la mère de Yankhoba Sané, administrateur du site Sanslimites.com. La levée du corps est prévue à 14 heures à la mosquée de Gueule Tapée suivie de l’enterrement à...

Décès de Badara Mamaya Sène

Décès de Badara Mamaya Sène
Le monde sportif en deuil. En effet, Badara Mamaya Sène a tiré sa révérence, ce lundi.   L'ancien arbitre international a été aussi maire de la ville de Rufisque.   Seneweb présente ses...

NÉCROLOGIE - Rappel à Dieu d'El Hadj Tafsir Sakho, Khalif de El Hadj Elimane Sakho (rta)

NÉCROLOGIE - Rappel à Dieu d'El Hadj Tafsir Sakho, Khalif de El Hadj Elimane Sakho (rta)
Nous avons le regret et la profonde douleur de vous faire part au nom du Rappel à Dieu d'El Hadj Tafsir Sakho ibn El Hadj Elimane Sakho. Décès survenu ce samedi 20 Juin 2020, des suites d'une...
Vidéos & images

Magal kazu rajab:La déclaration de la famille de Serigne Fallou Mbacké

Magal kazu rajab:La déclaration de la famille de Serigne Fallou Mbacké

Fatou Diome sur la vie des célibataires Regardez!

Fatou Diome sur la vie des célibataires Regardez!

Ndéla Madior Diouf clashe Oumane Sonko Regardez!

Ndéla Madior Diouf clashe Oumane Sonko Regardez!

Covid 19 :51 nouveaux cas positifs, 24 guéris et 9 cas graves en réanimation.

Covid 19 :51 nouveaux cas positifs, 24 guéris et 9 cas graves en réanimation.

Bambey en feu: La population refuse l'installation du centre pour les malades du Covid-19

Bambey en feu: La population refuse l'installation du centre pour les malades du Covid-19

Filière Oignons: Les producteurs sollicitent le soutien de l'Etat (Vidéo)

Filière Oignons: Les producteurs sollicitent le soutien de l'Etat (Vidéo)

PHOTO

MAKHTAR DIOP (Cojem) : « Sonko a manqué de respect à tous ceux qui prennent part au dialogue et prouve qu'il ne mérite pas de représenter quelque chose dans ce pays »

MAKHTAR DIOP (Cojem) : « Sonko a manqué de respect à tous ceux qui prennent part au dialogue et prouve qu'il ne mérite pas de représenter quelque chose dans ce pays »

La cojem parraine le Président Macky Sall

La cojem parraine le Président Macky Sall

(04 photos) Retour en images sur le déplacement du Président Macky Sall au Japon

(04 photos) Retour en images sur le déplacement du Président Macky Sall au Japon

Drogba change de tête

Drogba change de tête

(8 photos) – Grande mobilisation des partisans de Khalifa Sall au tribunal…

(8 photos) – Grande mobilisation des partisans de Khalifa Sall au tribunal…

Les pieds de nez du candidat Ousmane Sonko avec un seau sans eau

Les pieds de nez du candidat Ousmane Sonko avec un seau sans eau
Le candidat Ousmane Sonko, 44 ans, figure montante de l'opposition,  commencent sa campagne à Dakar. Il a été très inspiré d'illustrer sa première sortie à travers un bain de foule exhibant un...

Vidéo: L’image de ce bébé effectuant la Safa Marwa à la Mecque émeut la toile

Vidéo: L’image de ce bébé effectuant la Safa Marwa à la Mecque émeut la toile
C’est une image qui se passe tout simplement de commentaires. Un bébé qui doit être âgé d’un an, a été filmé effectuant la course du Safa Marwa attirant ainsi la curiosité de plusieurs pèlerins...

Les moutons capables de reconnaître Obama et Emma Watson sur photo

Les moutons capables de reconnaître Obama et Emma Watson sur photo
Les moutons sont capables de reconnaître Barack Obama sur une photo après l'avoir vue plusieurs fois, ainsi que l'actrice Emma Watson, selon une étude publiée mercredi. "On savait déjà que les...

Il oublie son GSM dans l'habitation qu'il venait de cambrioler

Il oublie son GSM dans l'habitation qu'il venait de cambrioler
Le tribunal correctionnel du Brabant wallon a condamné mercredi par défaut Jurko M., un ressortissant croate âgé de 39 ans, à 18 mois de prison ferme. L'homme est connu des autorités sous quatorze...

Pink et Christina Aguilera ont failli se battre dans une boîte de nuit

Pink et Christina Aguilera ont failli se battre dans une boîte de nuit
Pink a raconté cette anecdote sur le plateau de "Watch What Happens Live". © photo news. Leur dispute remonte au début des années 2000. En pleine préparation du titre "Lady Marmalade" avec Lil' Kim...
Group Dakarposte
Sicap Liberté 6 villa 127 VdnDakar ( Sénégal )
Mamadou Ndiaye : Directeur de Publication
Email : njaydakarposte@gmail.com
dakarposte@dakarposte.com