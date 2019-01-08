Dakarposte.com - le site des scoops et des exclusivités

URGENT - Déclaration du Président Abdoulaye Wade

Rédigé par Dakarposte.com le Mardi 5 Février 2019 à 18:16

Voici la déclaration tant attendue du pape du Sopi.


URGENT - Déclaration du Président Abdoulaye Wade
Dakarposte.com
Notez

Nouveau commentaire :

PRÉSIDENTIELLE 2019 - Au Cœur de la Campagne Électorale | LE JOURNAL DE LA CAMPAGNE ÉLECTORALE | FAITS DIVERS DE LA CAMPAGNE | ECHOS DE LA CAMPAGNE | ACTUALITÉ | International | PEOPLE & BUZZ | PHOTO | ENQUÊTES & REVELATIONS | CONTRIBUTIONS | COMMUNIQUE | VIDÉOS | Revue de presse | INTERVIEW | NÉCROLOGIE | Analyse | Insolite | Bien être | QUI SOMMES NOUS ? | PUB

Contactez-nous ( Email : njaydakarposte@gmail.com) Dirpub: Mamadou Ndiaye - Rédaction & Pub: dakarposte@dakarposte.com