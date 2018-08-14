25 Photos : la première séance d’entraînement de Keita Baldé avec l’Inter Milan

Dakarposte.com - le site des scoops

Mardi 14 Août 2018
FOOTBALL

 Il n’y a pas de temps à perdre. Dans la foulée de sa visite médicale et de la signature de son contrat sous forme de prêt (5 millions d’euros) assorti d’une option d’achat à hauteur de 34 millions d’euros, Keita Baldé a enfilé la tenue de son nouveau club l’Inter Milan pour effectuer sa première séance d’entraînement sous ses nouvelles couleurs. De quoi annoncer le tempo.

<> at Appiano Gentile on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy.
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale gestures during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
<> at Appiano Gentile on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy.
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale gestures during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
 
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale gestures during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale kicks the ball during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale kicks the ball during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
 
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
<> at Appiano Gentile on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy.
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale speaks with his teammate Sime Vrsaljko during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
 
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale speaks with his teammate Ivan Perisic during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale speaks with his teammate Ivan Perisic during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale is challenged by his teammate Ivan Perisic during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale is challenged during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (C) of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (R) of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (C) of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
