25 Photos : la première séance d’entraînement de Keita Baldé avec l’Inter Milan

Il n’y a pas de temps à perdre. Dans la foulée de sa visite médicale et de la signature de son contrat sous forme de prêt (5 millions d’euros) assorti d’une option d’achat à hauteur de 34 millions d’euros, Keita Baldé a enfilé la tenue de son nouveau club l’Inter Milan pour effectuer sa première séance d’entraînement sous ses nouvelles couleurs. De quoi annoncer le tempo.
COMO, ITALY – AUGUST 13: Keita Balde (C) of FC Internazionale trains during the FC Internazionale training session at the club's training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on August 13, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)