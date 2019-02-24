Dakarposte.com - le site des scoops et des exclusivités

Rédigé par Dakarposte.com le Dimanche 24 Février 2019 à 19:01

Nguendar Commune Ndiayene Pendao total et Mbadakhoune.
Nguendar Commune Ndiayene Pendao total
Macky Sall 805 
Idy 12
Sonko 12
Madiké 2 
Issa Sall 5

: Mbadakhoune.
 Macky :372. 
Idy 19. 
Madicke 7. 
Pur 38. 
SONKO: 69.
