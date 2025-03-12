Dakarposte.com - Le site des scoops
URGENT : Augustin Senghor échoue à l'élection au Conseil de la FIFA

Rédigé par Dakarposte le Mercredi 12 Mars 2025 à 13:18 modifié le Mercredi 12 Mars 2025 - 13:20

URGENT : Augustin Senghor échoue à l'élection au Conseil de la FIFA
Le président de la Fédération sénégalaise de football (FSF), Me Augustin Senghor n'a pas été élu au Conseil de la FIFA, mercredi au Caire en marge de la 14ᵉ Assemblée générale extraordinaire de la Confédération Africaine de football (CAF). Grosse déconvenue aussi son homologue ivoirien Idriss Diallo.
Les 6 membres CAF qui vont intégrer le Conseil de la FIFA :

-Faouzi Lekjaa (Maroc)
-Ahmed Yahya (Mauritanie)
-Kanizat Ibrahim (Comores)
-Souleiman Waberi (Djibouti)
-Hamidou Djibrilla (Niger)
-Hani Abo Rida (Egypte)

Les résultats complets du vote

1- Fouzi Lekja : 49 voix
2- Hani Aboo Ridha : 35 voix
3- Djibrilla Hima : 35 voix
4- Kanizat Ibrahim : 30 voix
5- Ahmed Yahya : 29 voix
5-Souleymane Waberi : 29 voix
7- Amaju Pinnick : 28 voix
8- Kamanga : 19 voix
9- Yacine Diallo : 18 voix
10- Senghor : 13 voix
10- Lydia : 13 voix
12- Johansen : 7 voix


























Igfm

