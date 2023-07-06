Dakarposte.com - Le site des scoops
Chairman and CEO Jean Lengo Dia-Ndinga named "Best African Entrepreneur of the Year" by Forbes

Rédigé par Dakarposte le Mardi 26 Septembre 2023 à 17:54

Chairman and CEO Jean Lengo Dia-Ndinga named "Best African Entrepreneur of the Year" by Forbes
In the early evening of Friday, September 22, on the sidelines
of the
United Nations General Assembly week in New York, the
The "Forbes 400 Best of Africa" awards were presented to five
personalities who made their mark on the year. Among them
were three Congolese companies, including the Congolese
founder and CEO of the Ledya Group, Jean Lengo DiaNdinga. Here's a look back at the event and the highlights of
President Lengo's speech, which included some "tips" on
how to find your way to success.

Dozens of business leaders, decision-makers, contractors , politicians, opinion leaders, media, international stars, and international investors attended the awards ceremony from the group's headquarters in the heart of Manhattan. Congolese companies Vodacome-RDC, Sofibank and Groupe Ledya were awarded for their performance in Business. Steve Forbes, Chairman and CEO of Forbes and Editor-inChief of the business magazine, said he was "extremely honored and humbled by the award.

Personally flattered by the presence of President Lengo, who came in a rare and exceptional way, from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo to receive the Forbes dʼEntrepreneur africain de lʼannée " award. A mark of respect and consideration towards the Forbes publishing house. Indeed, Jean Lengo lʼa confessed during his speech:

I'VE ALWAYS BEEN RELATIVELY ABSENT FROM THE MEDIA SPHERE, AS I PLACE MORE IMPORTANCE ON ACTION, BUT FORBES IS FORBES!

A discretion that doesnʼt prevent the powerful Ledya Group "from being operational and generating 8-figure sales in often tough competition" explains President Lengo. Today, the Ledya Group boasts 12 companies operating in the logistics, ports, hydrocarbons food industry, general trade and real estate. These companies were created through the vertical integration of services.

DIVERSIFICATION AND HARD WORK ARE THE KEYS TO SUCCESS

Continuing in this vein, Mark Furlong, President Forbes "Customs Solutions" congratulated Jean Lengo DiaNdinga for the boldness, dynamism, diversity and inclusion he has demonstrated within the Ledya Group. A group that counts thousands of employees and collaborators respecting gender parity, youth but also seniors while giving priority to local expertise, to Congolese; although the group also counts employees originating from all continents. He also explained that another key to success lies in good schools, a good education and training system. "In line with the free education advocated by the Head of State, HE Félix Tshisekedi, we regularly carry out projects in the fields of education".
Also present at the Ledya CEO's side for this event was Brother, friend, Chief of Staff, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lerexcom Petroleum (the Group's hydrocarbons division) for 45 years, Mr Claude Bossio. A "key man" who is discreet, loyal and just as humble as President Ledya.

FOLLOWING SEVEN YEARS OF OPERATION AT ONE OF OUR COPPER AND COBALT MINES IN KOLWEZI, AND THE IMMINENT RECEIPT OF PRE-FEASIBILITY REPORTS, THE LEDYA GROUP IS SET TO REACH ANOTHER POSITIVE MILESTONE.

A course he says is possible "with constancy and the mobilization of all Ledya Group conglomerate employees and partners". Congolese ministers Albert-Fabrice Puela, in charge of Human Rights, and Patrick Muyaya, in charge of Communication and Media, were also on hand to proudly celebrate the Congolese nation's driving forces nominated for this event.

THOSE WHO INVEST A DOLLAR TODAY IN THE DRC WILL EARN A THOUSAND DOLLARS IN TEN YEARS

Mr Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication and Media in the DRC and Government Spokesman. Through its awards, Forbes recognizes and celebrates exemplary leaders, leading businessmen, political leaders and dynamic personalities with a track record of profound impact and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors and industries. And the Congolese self-made man and patriot proudly:

WE CONGOLESE ENTREPRENEURS HAVE THE SKILLS TO TAKE ON THE AFRICAN AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS. TOMORROW'S INDUSTRY CONGOLESE INDUSTRY, AND AFRICAN INDUSTRY IN GENERAL, WILL BE COMPETITIVE, AND I'M DELIGHTED TO BE ABLE TO PLAY MY PART, HUMBLY AND UNSTINTINGLY, IN ACCELERATING THE CONGOLESE INDUSTRIAL RECOVERY.

