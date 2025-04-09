Macky Sall rejoint la Fondation Mo Ibrahim pour la bonne Gouvernance : "j'ai d'abord cru à un poisson d'avril" (Mimi Touré)

Lorsque j’ai appris que Macky Sall siégerait au Conseil d’Administration de la Fondation Ibrahim qui a bâti sa renommée sur la promotion de la bonne gouvernance sur le continent, j’ai d’abord cru à un poisson d’Avril.



Pour rappel, la fondation Ibrahim créée par le milliardaire anglo-soudanais Mohamed Ibrahim (qui a fait fortune dans les télécommunications) a lancé avec succès l’indice Ibrahim de la Gouvernance en Afrique. Communément appelé IAG, il s’agit d’un outil théorique de mesure de la performance des 54 pays africains en matière de Gouvernance.



Alors que nous sommes en plein scandale de la dette cachée de 4000 milliards sans compter les nombreux scandales à milliards dont celui des fonds COVID que je ne me lasserai jamais de rappeler, le principal responsable de ces pratiques de mal-gouvernance maximales dans son propre pays, Macky Sall himself va attribuer bonus et des malus en matière de bonne gouvernance.



Nous sommes ici face à deux hypothèses:



1/ ou la Fondation Ibrahim ne connait absolument rien de la situation de la gouvernance sous Macky Sall, ce qui serait une faute grave dans son processus de “due diligence” et de vérification préalable.



2/ ou alors, tristement, il s’agit du fameux service-camarade entre riches qui porte sérieusement atteinte à la crédibilité de l’indice de bonne gouvernance Ibrahim.



En état de cause , SHOCKING! comme on dit au pays d’adoption de Sir Mo Ibrahim.

——



𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨 𝐈𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐥'𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭!



When I learned that Macky Sall would be sitting on the Board of Directors of the Ibrahim Foundation, which has built its reputation on promoting good governance on the continent, I thought it was an April Fool's joke at first.



As a reminder, the Ibrahim Foundation, founded by Anglo-Sudanese billionaire Mohamed Ibrahim (who made his fortune in telecommunications), successfully launched the Ibrahim Index of African Governance. Commonly known as the AGI, it is a theoretical tool for measuring the governance performance of 54 African countries.While we are in the midst of a hidden debt scandal of US $7 billions, not to mention the many multi-million US dollar scandals, including the COVID fund scandal, which I will never tire of recalling, the person primarily responsible for these practices of extreme bad governance in his own country, Macky Sall himself, is going to award bonuses and penalties for good governance.



We are faced with two hypotheses here:



1/ Either the Ibrahim Foundation knows absolutely nothing about the governance situation under Macky Sall, which would be a serious flaw in its due diligence process.



2/ Or, sadly, this is the notorious arrangement between the wealthy, which seriously undermines the credibility of the Ibrahim Good Governance Index.In any case, SHOCKING! as they say in Sir Mo Ibrahim's adopted country.